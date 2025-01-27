Bayern Munich star continues to drop hints for Real Madrid

Bayern Munich veteran Joshua Kimmich continues to leave his contract situation open, now with the possibility of signing a precontract with other clubs, having entered the final six months of his deal. It is all quiet on the southern front though, with neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona making a move for him thus far.

Kimmich confirmed that he had no update on his discussions with Bayern over the weekend, despite Sporting Director Christian Freund declaring that he was confident the 29-year-old would remain a Bayern player. Kimmich has reportedly identified a series of clubs that he would be interested in signing for, with Real Madrid at the top of it, and the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal also on it.

Barcelona had been interested in Kimmich, and they have a link to him in Hansi Flick, but his salary demands combined with the emergence of Marc Casado and the promise of Marc Bernal have ended their interest for time being.

Last week it was reported that there had been contact between Kimmich’s camp and Real Madrid, but Diario AS say that this came from the German side of the equation. So far Kimmich has been keeping the door open for Los Blancos, but links between the two are not coming from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid could pursue a more possession-focused midfielder in the summer, with the likes of Ederson at Atalanta and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi cited as favourite options for the position. Kimmich has not been among their targets, but depending on how things go with other players, Los Blancos might consider a move for a player that fits their policy of recruiting veterans only on free agent deals. How long Kimmich is willing to wait might also factor into the chances of that happening though.