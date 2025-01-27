Atletico Madrid pursuing midfielder in final week of transfer window

It looked as if it would be a quiet transfer window for Atletico Madrid, but Colchoneros may get to see Director of Football Carlos Bucero in solo action in the final week of the January market. Previously he had been sharing transfer decisions with Sporting Director Andrea Berta, but after the Italian departed in early January, Bucero is now in sole charge of that department.

According to Marca, Bucero is actively seeking an exit for French midfielder Thomas Lemar. The former Monaco man has been back fit for more than a month, but is still yet to see game time in La Liga or the Champions League outside of a substitute cameo against Real Betis. His high salary and lack of action are major obstacles to finding Lemar a new home though, with a deal valid until 2027 still.

On the other hand, Bucero will also look for a natural ‘number 5’ in the final week of the window. Bucero is keen to give Diego Simeone someone who can direct matters at the base of midfield, after failed attempts to bring in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Marco Verratti and Sofyan Amrabat in recent years. Wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren did arrive last January, but was not to Simeone’s taste, and has since been sold to RB Leipzig.

🚨🇦🇷 Diego Simeone is sick today. His assistants took care of today’s training session.@elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/ijNWNm7yDJ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 27, 2025

Although Conor Gallagher did arrive in the summer too, Simeone does not see him as a holding midfielder, preferring him further up the pitch. Previous reports have noted that Porto midfielder Alan Varela is one of Simeone’s preferred options for the position. Los Colchoneros were linked to the likes of Samu Costa, Luis Milla and Morten Hjulman too, but those were all targets that Berta was keen on rather than Bucero. Currently it is a role being occupied by Pablo Barrios often, with captain Koke Resurreccion being given cameos and occasional starts.