Barcelona have secured the perfect start in their crunch La Liga clash with Valencia tonight.

The Catalans are looking to close down the title gap on arch rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on home soil and Hansi Flick’s rotated side have sealed an instant lead.

With Flick opting to refresh his team following the wild midweek UEFA Champions League win away at Benfica, one of his new faces fired home after just 145 seconds.

Frenkie de Jong has been a controversial figure at times so far this season but he showed a killer instinct to net his first home goal of the campaign.

Frenkie de Jong scores! 👏 Lamine Yamal crosses to the Dutchman who nets the opening goal for Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/eqLPOBTbs1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 26, 2025

Lamine Yamal’s speed and incision created the chance for the Dutch star, and despite the chaos around him in the Valencia box, he kept his cool to slot home.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 1-0 Valencia | Frenkie de Jong FRENKIE DE JONG OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA! LAMINE YAMAL WITH THE ASSIST!pic.twitter.com/sGMQS3BRKI — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 26, 2025

However, De Jong’s celebrations were quickly followed by more joy for the hosts, as Ferran Torres followed the pattern of fresh faces finding the net, as he steered home Alejandro Balde’s pass.

GOL DE FERRAN TORRES Y NO LO CELEBRA POR RESPETO pic.twitter.com/1EQxRlgg0r — nenn (@FCB_nenn) January 26, 2025

Flick was sent into dreamland on the 14th minute, as winger Raphinha raced clear onto a ball over the top, and the Brazilian confidently sidestepped the goal keeper to slot home his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Barcelona are on fire! 🔥 Raphinha nets his side's third goal against Valencia after just thirteen minutes 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/c5KP6jqDRZ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 26, 2025

GOLAZOOOO DE RAPHINHA EL MEJOR JUGADOR DEL MUNDO pic.twitter.com/veEVAvhVZT — Jeff (@JeffFcb14) January 26, 2025

The result looks already sealed in favour of the home side as they push for a fourth successive league win over Los Che as the visitors continue to battle against relegation.

Barcelona now lead La Liga in the goal difference charts, however, with Raphinha’s strike bringing them up to +31 ahead of both teams above them in the overall table. – which could be key at the end of the campaign.

Victory tonight would move Barcelona up onto 42 points in third place in the table, three behind Atletico Madrid, and seven away from table toppers Real Madrid.

