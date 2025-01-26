Real Madrid to receive €20m summer offer for 20-year-old sensation

Last summer, Real Madrid parted ways with Nico Paz, whose path to the first team had become blocked. He joined Como, and he has thrived there so far this season, with ex-Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas having managed to get the best out of the young Argentine star.

In 20 Serie A appearances, Paz has managed to score five goals and provide three assists, and his contributions have helped Como – who were promoted to the top tier of Italian football at the end of last season – to a respectable 13th position in the table.

Understandably, Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Paz’s progress in Italy. As part of the agreement last summer, they retained a 50% sell-on clause, while they are also able to re-sign the talented 20-year-old midfielder for a fee reported to be €9m.

However, Como want to have full control over the player’s future, and according to reports in Italy (via Sport), they will attempt to do so this summer. The club’s idea is to make an offer, believed to be in the region of €15-20m, to Real Madrid to remove both clauses in the agreement that was made in 2023.

Paz is attracting strong interest from Inter Milan, and if a deal were to be agreed, Como would want to ensure that they receive as much money as possible, whilst limiting the funds that Real Madrid would be entitled to. However, Los Blancos officials will be aware that they have the upper hand in negotiations, so it is difficult to say how much they would demand – equally, they could just decide to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paz’s situation will certainly be one to watch over the summer. Real Madrid could be in need of a new midfielder or two if Luka Modric and/or Dani Ceballos were to leave, on top of the fact that Toni Kroos was not replaced before the start of this season. Taking this into account, a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards for the youngster.