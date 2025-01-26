Real Madrid prepared to use Endrick Felipe in deal for Premier League striker

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Real Madrid won 3-1. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid could be very busy on the transfer front in 2025, with plans having been made for a number of high-profile moves. Club officials want to bring in full-back pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies from Liverpool and Bayern Munich respectively, while speculation continues to persist about a possible striker arrival.

Real Madrid could need a new number nine if Vinicius Junior leaves, as Kylian Mbappe would surely vacate the position to move to his preferred spot on the left wing. They already have Endrick Felipe, but despite his recent heroics against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, Foot Mercato have reported that the teenager would be allowed to leave on loan.

The reason for this supposed stance is that Real Madrid are interested in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to information from the same report. The 21-year-old has scored 12 times this season, despite having been primarily used as an impact substitute by his head coach, Unai Emery.

Duran, who has also been tipped as a possible successor to Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona, has become a hot commodity in recent months, with Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham United and Al-Nassr are showing interest in his services. However, it is worth noting that Aston Villa do not have plans to sell the Colombian international, who is unlikely to be available for anything less than €80-90m.

The report states that Real Madrid could use Endrick in a deal with Aston Villa for Duran, albeit only as a loan candidate as the defending La Liga and European champions have no plans to sell the Brazilian teenager.

It would be a surprise if Real Madrid moved for Duran. Although he is clearly a very exciting young striker, Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad simply does not need him for now, especially as there is a lot of belief in Endrick, with whom it would also be a surprise if he left on loan.