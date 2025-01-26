Real Madrid face Chelsea challenge over Premier League defensive star

Real Madrid remain keen on a 2025 transfer move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as his stock rises.

Los Blancos have been linked with an offer for the Spain U21 international after an impressive breakthrough campaign under Andoni Iraola.

Hjulsen is rumoured to be closing in on a senior Spain call up in 2025, after switching his international allegiance from his birth country of the Netherlands, and growing up in Spain.

The 19-year-old is just over six months into a contract until 2030 at the Vitality Stadium and Iraola is under no firm pressure to sell him.

With Bournemouth pushing for a first-ever European qualification this season, no call will be made on his future until the summer, with Hjulsen potentially valued as high as €60m by the Cherries.

Real Madrid will not pay that high a price for an unproven star, but a release clause inserted into his contract is rumoured to be significantly lower, if any club tries to test Bournemouth’s resolve.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the clause will become active at the start of June, with Real Madrid on alert for an update.

🚨 Understand Dean Huijsen has release clause into his contract valid from this summer. 🔵👀 Told Chelsea really appreciate Huijsen and he’s high on the list, Bayern called to be informed. Bournemouth are unbeaten since Huijsen entered in the starting XI, with 8 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/B2ZyltD7rP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2025

However, the defending Spanish champions are not the only interested party, with Premier League side Chelsa also tracking the teenager with interest.

A move to Stamford Bridge would allow Hjulsen to continue to develop in the Premier League but a return to Spain has other positives.

Bournemouth are unbeaten since Huijsen came into their in the starting XI, with eight clean sheets, and he can play at full back and in central defence.

A move for the Amsterdam -born defender could be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s wider defensive overall, with Trent Alexander-Arnold earmarked at right back, and the possibility for a new face on the left side of the Los Blancos backline next season.