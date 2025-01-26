Las Palmas in talks to sign Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been linked with a return to La Liga on two separate occasions in the last six months, and he is now once again believed to be close to making his return to Spanish football.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Real Betis were in talks to sign Bajcetic on loan for the remainder of the season, although these negotiations did not go anywhere. Last summer, Barcelona were also very keen on a deal for the 2024-25 campaign, but their well-documented financial woes ultimately meant that it was not possible.

Ultimately, Bajcetic – who is a product of Celta Vigo’s academy – ended up at RB Salzburg, although it has been speculated upon that Liverpool want to find a new loan for the 20-year-old pivot. And they could be about to do so, with the La Liga option once again coming to fruition.

As reported by Marca, Las Palmas are in talks with Liverpool over a deal for Bajcetic for the remainder of the season. The Gran Canaria-based side are keen to strengthen for their battle to avoid relegation.

Las Palmas have the likes of Kirian Rodriguez, Dario Essugo, Javi Munoz and Enzo Loiodice as options to play in midfield, but head coach Diego Martinez is keen to add more quality for the second half of the season. Bajcetic, who was an unused sub during Salzburg’s 5-1 defeat at Real Madrid during the week, could be exactly what is needed.

Las Palmas have a good relationship with Liverpool, as was shown last summer when the two clubs faced each other at Anfield in a pre-season friendly. Bajcetic would likely get a good number of minutes under his belt if he went to Gran Canaria for the second half of the season, but for now, it is yet to be determined what the probability is of a deal happening.