Sunday’s La Liga action featured a few shock results on the schedule as Getafe extended their unbeaten start to 2025 with a win at Real Sociedad.

There were also late goals in Madrid as Rayo Vallecano grabbed three points against Girona but is was scoreless in Bilbao as Leganes held Athletic Club.

Let’s see how the action unfolded ahead across Spain on Sunday…

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Girona

Rayo extended their unbeaten home streak in Vallecas thanks to a late double from Randy Nteka.

Rayo Vallecano lead! ⚡ The Vallecas crowd celebrate as Randy Nteka scores his second of the day ✌️ pic.twitter.com/RZUAQXEe18 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 26, 2025

The hosts carved out the better chances throughout, but fell behind on the hour mark, as Bryan Gil nodded Girona in front.

With the home fans shocked by the setback, Nteka was thrown on for the final 15 minutes, and he scored twice in the space of three minutes to flip the result.

Rayo Vallecano were losing 1-0 to Girona… until Randy Nteka entered the pitch! 76': Nteka substituted on

80': Nteka scores to make it 1-1

83': Nteka scores to make it 2-1 What an incredible impact! 🇦🇴🤩 pic.twitter.com/NgdYqtpL1c — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 26, 2025

A win moves Rayo up to seventh in league rankings, just outside the European spots, with Girona point below them in eighth.

Real Sociedad 0-3 Getafe

Getafe threw up a defensive barrier at home to Barcelona last weekend to claim a draw against La Blaugrana.

They produced a similarly gusty performance in San Sebastian, but with the razor sharp instinct to take their chances, and remain unbeaten so far this month.

After weathering a first half storm of pressure, two quickfire goals from Christantus Uche and Carles Perez sealed the win – before the later added a third in the dying minutes. – to open his account for Jose Bordalas’ team.

Athletic Club 0-0 Leganes

As the goals flowed in one part of the Basque Country, they dried up in Bilbao, with Athletic Club frustrated by a rugged Leganes.

The visitors have made a habit of big results recently after ending Atletico Madrid’s 15-game winning run last time out.

The hosts racked up chance after chance, and an xG of 2.14 – and 29 goal attempts – but Leganes dug themselves deep into the Estadio San Mames turf to seal a point.

Images via Getty Images/One Football