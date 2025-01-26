Kylian Mbappe betters Cristiano Ronaldo feat at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe had a tough start at Real Madrid, but he has found his feet now – and that was made apparent after scoring his first hat-trick in the 3-0 victory at Real Valladolid on Saturday evening. It is also 12 goals in his last 12 appearances in all competitions, and the treble also means that he is only one behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichichi Trophy.

In total, Mbappe how has 22 goals in 32 appearances, and understandably, parallels are being drawn with the start that his idol Cristiano Ronaldo made at Real Madrid. The legendary Portuguese figure ended on 32 in his debut campaign, although injury meant that he was only able to play 35 times.

Mbappe will be eyeing up those 11 goals to take him past Ronaldo, although he will find it tough to match the goals-to-game ratio that the Real Madrid icon produced during the 2009-10 season. However, the 26-year-old has already bettered one of his feats.

As per Diario AS, Mbappe’s hat-trick against Valladolid came in his 19th La Liga appearance, and this makes him the fourth-quickest player to achieve this feat for Real Madrid – after Ruud van Nistelrooy (two matches), Gareth Bale (nine) and Emmanuel Adebayor (14). By comparison, it was on Ronaldo’s 27th appearance that he scored his first league treble for Los Blancos.

Mbappe looks like a player at his best nowadays, and Real Madrid could not be happier with him. He received earlier in the week that his mentality has changed over the course of his debut season, and this has transformed his fortunes at club level.

There is no doubt that Mbappe is looking like one of the very best players in the world at the moment, and he can be considered that. Both he and Real Madrid will hope that this form continues for the remainder of the season, and if so, there is bound to be more success.