Joshua Kimmich offers ‘update’ over Real Madrid transfer links

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has spoken out over transfer rumours linking him with a free move to Real Madrid in 2025.

As part of a dramatic El Clasico themed switch, Barcelona appear to have cooled their interest in the Germany international, with Los Blancos stepping in.

Despite their frustration in securing a deal for Kimmich’s teammate Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid have not been deterred, with another free transfer now on the agenda.

Davies appears likely to extend his stay in Bavaria but Kimmich’s future is in doubt at the Allianz Arena.

He is now into the final six months of his current contract, and can open free transfer talks, with a view to completing a summer move away from the Bundesliga giants.

Kimmich previously confirmed he is ‘open’ to a renewal with the onus falling on the club to open formal talks with the 29-year-old.

With no decision in either direction expected until the January transfer window closes, Kimmich remains committed to the Bayern cause, as they aim for titles in the months ahead.

Kimmich was asked about the situation following a 2-1 Bundesliga win at Freiburg over the weekend and he offered a firm response to the speculation.

“To be honest, I can’t get up here every three days and give an update. There will be an update at some point, but I’m not going to comment on it every three days,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

Real Madrid are expected to focus heavily on free transfers this summer, with Kimmich replacing Davies on the list, alongside a consistent push for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If a deal is secured for the England right back, that could impact the need for Kimmich, but the La Liga champions will keep both avenues open until an update lands from Merseyside and Munich.