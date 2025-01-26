Hansi Flick refusing to give up on Wojciech Szczesny after Valencia error

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick could only pick one fault in their 7-1 La Liga home win over Valencia.

La Blaurgana followed up their 5-4 UEFA Champions League win over Benfica with a goal-filled night in Catalonia.

After sealing their spot in the Champions League last 16, Barcelona are now firmly focused on domestic matters in the coming weeks, as Flick rotated his team against Los Che.

One of the players to keep their place from the trip to Lisbon was Wojciech Szczesny despite Flick’s previous comments on his role.

The former Bayern Munich boss had indicated his plan was to start Szczesny in European action with Inaki Pena remaining as his league No.1.

That plan was changed against Valencia, in a major pre-game shock, after a rocky night at Benfica.

Szczesny conceded a penalty, and clattered into Alejandro Balde to allow another goal, but Flick stuck with him this weekend.

The veteran shot stopper was saved by VAR against Valencia, after giving away another rash penalty, but Flick will keep faith with him for now.

“We needed players with fresh legs. It’s incredible how they played, everyone was involved,” he said at full time.

“We haven’t given up yet on Tek [Szczesny] yet, he’s important. I understand for Iñaki Peña the situation is not the best, but we decided to start Szczesny tonight after an internal meeting.”

With a place in the next round of the Champions League already assured, Szczesny should keep his spot in between the posts against Atalanta in midweek, but the real question will focus on Alaves at home next weekend.

Pena had started the last 14 successive league games prior to Flick’s call to go with Szczesny, following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury, but the situation has now changed and he will need to battle to convince the manager over his starting credentials.