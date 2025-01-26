Hansi Flick offers double transfer update as Ansu Fati faces decision

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has confirmed two key updates before the transfer window closes.

Flick needs to have his transfer business sorted by February 3 with the chances of more exits than arrivals likely in Catalonia.

On the back of a superb 7-1 La Liga home win over Valencia, Flick’s squad appears to be full of confidence, but he is looking to lightened his options.

Defender Eric Garcia has been linked with a potential return to Girona, due to his lack of first team action, but that move has not advanced.

The Spain international scored a vital goal in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, and that appears to be a turning point, with Cesc Fabregas confirming his Como side will not be making an offer.

The main speculation focuses on Ansu Fati, who remained on the bench against Los Che, as the goals rained down in Catalonia, but firm offers remain lacking for the striker.

Fati’s career has been derailed in the last two years with injuries and form impacting his incredible breakthrough for club and country.

Just one league start since the start of the campaign underlines Flick’s lack of faith in him and a loan to another La Liga side is an option.

Flick provided an update on the situation after the Valencia game and Garcia’s place looks more secure than Fati’s.

“Garcia is staying. I want him here. He’s an important player. I know he wants to play, today he was very good. He gave us stability and he can play in different positions,” he said.

“I have no new information on Ansu Fati. He wants to stay, that’s fine. But, others deserved to play today. Now he’s much better in training. He’s improved, and we’ll help him.”

There could be a late update on Fati, but as it stands, he is staying at Barcelona for the remainder of the season.