“I’m falling out of love with football” – Mallorca manager Jagoba Arrasate explodes against VAR

VAR has caused controversy in all major leagues across the world, and La Liga is no different. Many teams often feel aggrieved towards the technology, and the latest to do is Mallorca, who lost 1-0 to Real Betis on Saturday.

Penalti claríssim sobre Dani Rodríguez A més era la segona groga pel número 40 del rival Errada arbitral o premeditació per molestar a la @rfef després de lo d'Aràbia??#RCDMallorca

pic.twitter.com/RVg6hHPWmd — 21Mallorca (@testimmallorca) January 25, 2025

Just prior to Cedric Bakambu’s winner, Mallorca claimed a penalty after a collision between Dani Rodriguez and Angel Ortiz, who set up Betis’ winner. The hosts’ head coach Jagoba Arrasate could not believe that a spot-kick was not given on-field or by VAR, and he let his feelings be known post-match (via MD).

“I am deeply sad because I am falling out of love with football, and I am losing the desire for everything. We have felt ignored in the last month, it always falls against us and when it is the other way around, it is never reviewed. It causes me boredom and sadness, and I don’t even get indignant anymore. On Thursday I will not look at who is our referee (next weekend), but who is in the VAR. They have become protagonists.

“You know what has happened and no one has paid attention to us, we already know that because we are Mallorca and we don’t have the loudspeaker, we are ignored. The other day no one complained, but I protested an action where one of our players went to the hospital. There have been similar situations, but it’s already that boredom of seeing if it’s worth getting angry, getting indignant. I fell in love with something else and it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

“I was up and I had the monitor – it was a very clear penalty. He has made the gesture again that there is nothing and it is over. The referee had good vision and has another one (VAR) who can warn him, now nothing can be said. It seems that we complain about losing but we are talking about a trend that has been going for weeks and it is where football is going.”

Arrasate was not in the dugout for the match after picking up a suspension during last Monday’s defeat at Villarreal. His comments could see him earn another ban, should he be reported to the Spanish Football Federation.