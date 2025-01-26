Barcelona fire La Liga title reminder with 7-1 Valencia demolition

Barcelona have fired out a renewed La Liga title to their rivals as they dismantled Valencia with five first half goals in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana scored five goals in week, via a sensational late UEFA Champions League win over Benfica, but they beat that score line to batter Los Che 7-1.

The damage was done in ruthless style before the interval as Frenkie de Jong slotted home his first home goal of the season, followed by strikes from Ferran Torres and Raphinha, before the 15 minute mark.

De Jong and Torres both justified Hansi Flick’s decision to move them into the starting line up and that pattern was continued by another fresh face as Fermin Lopez’s double made it five.

Despite Barcelona’s complete dominance, there was still time for a scare in the early stages, as Wojciech Szczesny conceded a penalty for the second successive game, only for the call to be overturned by VAR for an earlier foul.

As the hosts eased up after the restart, Valencia battled hard for a consolation, and Hugo Duro stabbed home for some pride on the hour.

However, there was still more to come from the hosts late on as Robert Lewandowski cruised off the bench to notch a sixth goal and Cesar Tarrega’s own goal made it seven.

Despite their incredible win, Barcelona still remain in third place in the La Liga table after tonight, and they are three points behind Atletico Madrid and seven from table toppers Real Madrid.

With a spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 already secured, Flick can focus resources on domestic matters in the coming weeks, until the knockout rounds begin in mid-February.

They hosts Alaves next weekend before an instant Valencia reunion in the Copa del Rey quarter finals on February 6 at the Estadio Mestalla.

