Aurelien Tchouameni remains part of Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive plan

Carlo Ancelotti will need as many Real Madrid squad options as possible ahead of a busy second half to the 2024/25 season.

The staggered return from injury of David Alaba has been a key boost in recent weeks with the Austrian eased back into action.

He will provide timely cover in defence, to allow for rests and rotation in the Los Blancos ranks, as Ancelotti looks to balance his squad.

However, with the likely addition of two more games in the UEFA Champions League play offs in February, alongside La Liga and Copa del Rey action, his resources will be stretched.

As per reports from Relevo, one key call has already been ticked off, regarding Aurelien Tchouameni’s position in the coming weeks.

Ancelotti has consistently looked to ease the focus on the French international following his mixed run of form covering at centre back.

Tchouameni was even booed by sections of the home fans on his return from the Spanish Supercup, but he continues to have Ancelotti’s faith.

Raul Asencio also covered at right back in the 3-0 weekend win at Real Valladolid, with Tchouameni playing centrally, dismissing concerns over the former playing at full back.

Calm over Asencio and Tchaoumani playing in adapted positions is weight off Ancelotti’s mind as he needs his squad to be flexible.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao will not play again this season following ACL injuries and it will be a case of players stepping in to cover.

Asencio’s confidence at right back is an extra asset for Ancelotti amid growing concerns over Lucas Vazquez’s capability in the role in major domestic and European games.

Real Madrid do still have a chance to secure an automatic spot in the Champions League last 16, but they will need to win in Brest in midweek, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.