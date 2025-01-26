Atletico Madrid to reignite interest in €50m defensive target

Atletico Madrid spent a lot of money last summer, and they are also expected to be busy again on the transfer front in 2025. In particular, there should be movements in defence, with at least two departures expected.

During last summer’s transfer window, Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet (loan) were brought in from Real Sociedad and Barcelona respectively. However, even if the latter signs on a permanent basis before the start of the 2025-26 season, it is likely that at least one more central defender will needed to be added to Diego Simeone’s squad.

This is because Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta will both be leaving Atleti at the end of the season when their contracts come to an end. It has already been decided that the two veterans will not be offered a renewal, so their presence in the squad will need to be replaced.

Atleti could look to a familiar face to fill the voids left by Witsel and Azpilicueta, as CaughtOffside have reported that they are expected to reignite their interest in David Hancko, who was one of their leading transfer targets last summer. Los Colchoneros made multiple offers for the Slovakian defender, but they were all rejected by Feyenoord, who managed to retain his services for at least one more season.

According to the report, Feyenoord value Hancko at €50m, which would be incredibly steep for Atleti – especially if they were to sign Alex Baena, who will be available for a similar fee in the summer. To make matters more complicated, it’s also noted that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the 27-year-old, who can operate at left-back as well as in the centre of defence.

It would surely be very tough for Atletico Madrid to bring in Hancko, although he would be a top signing. It will be interesting to see who they do go for in the summer when Witsel and Azpilicueta move on.