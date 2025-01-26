Aston Villa present offer for new La Liga defender as Loic Bade pursuit runs cold

Aston Villa are determined to sign a new central defender before the 2025 transfer window closes, and their preferred targets are in La Liga. Having seemingly missed out on their preferred option, they now appear to have moved on one of their Plan B choices.

Loic Bade was being pursued by Aston Villa, but after their opening offer was turned down, they are looking elsewhere – especially since the player himself has confirmed that he will be remaining at Sevilla until at least the end of the season. Now, they are going for a player that Unai Emery is very familiar with.

As per Diario AS, Juan Foyth is the player that Aston Villa are now going for, and an opening has already been received by Villarreal. While the value has not been disclosed, it is believed to be close to the asking price that has been established by the Yellow Submarine.

It was Emery that signed Foyth for Villarreal back in 2020. The Argentine defender arrived on an initial loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur, and that was made permanent the following summer. The pair could now be re-united in Birmingham, although it will only happen if the Foyth gives his approval.

Foyth had a very tough 2024, as he was out for almost the entirely of the calendar year after back-to-back serious injuries. He returned in December, and in recent weeks, he has been starting in the centre of defender, having been used as a right-back previously.

It is clear that these negotiations that are ongoing between Villarreal, Aston Villa and Foyth are serious, given that he was left on the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. It remains to be seen whether a deal will be completed in the final days before the winter transfer window slams shut.