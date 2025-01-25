(WATCH) Kylian Mbappe boost Real Madrid’s title charge at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid head in at half time with a 1-0 La Liga lead away at Real Valladolid.

Los Blancos are looking to extend their title edge at La Liga’s basement club and they have made a solid start.

With the hosts looking to dig in and make life difficult for the defending champions in Valladolid, Carlo Ancelotti’s side seized their first chance of the night, via Kylian Mbappe.

With Vinicius Junior missing through suspension, Mbappe is Real Madrid’s leading light in attack, and he fired home a 13th league goal of the campaign from Jude Bellingham’s smart lay off.

"That is brilliant!" 🔥 Kylian Mbappé nets the opener after linking up wonderfully with Jude Bellingham 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0TpOnYUVbx — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 25, 2025

Victory for Real Madrid would move them four points clear of Atletico Madrid overnight after their city rivals were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal earlier today.

Ancelotti will be aiming to get a victory wrapped up as soon as possible up against their relegation battling hosts before switching focus quickly to a midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Ligue 1 side Stade Brest.

The reigning European champions need to win on the road in France, and have other results go in their favour on the final day, to potentially seal an automatic place in the last 16 knockout stages.

Images via Getty Images/One Football