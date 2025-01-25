Vinicius Junior unsure of Real Madrid future as Saudi Arabia prepare eye-watering contract offer

One of the biggest transfer stories of 2025 could involve Vinicius Junior, although Real Madrid will be hoping that this isn’t the case. The Brazilian superstar has been the subject of strong transfer speculation in recent months, with Saudi Arabia preparing to make a world-record offer in order to bring in to the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Vinicius publicly committed his future to Real Madrid, although there is less certainly about the situation from behind the scenes. According to Relevo, the 24-year-old’s intentions are not known by anyone at the club, and even within his entourage too.

It was reported during the summer that Vinicius has been tempted by the eye-watering offer that Saudi Arabia has put on the table. It’s been reported that they will offer him a contract worth €1m per week, making him one of the highest paid players in world football – alongside his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saudi Arabia has been in regular contact with Vinicius’ representatives, and they are believed to be confident of convincing him to make the bold move in the summer. However, Real Madrid equally believe that there is very little chance that their star player moves on from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite this, contract talks are planned between the two parties, as Real Madrid aim to end the matter once and for all. As per the report, these will take place over the coming months, with a view to an agreement being reached by the summer. Vinicius is open to signing a new deal, although in order to do so, he wants to become the club’s highest-paid player.

It will be very interesting to follow Vinicius’ case from now until the summer. They are very confident that there will be no move away in the summer (or for many, many years), but there is definitely some uncertainty about the situation, and this will surely mean that nervousness creeps in.