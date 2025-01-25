Sevilla star opens up on call to reject Premier League transfer

Sevilla defender Loic Bade has confirmed he will not leave the club in the January transfer window.

Premier League side Aston Villa have been chasing him since the start of 2025, but they now appear to be running out of time to prise him away from Andalucia, with the window closing on February 3.

Previous rumours indicated Bade would leave, with Sevilla tipped to have already lined up a replacement, but the French defende indicated his willingness to stay at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Unai Emery led Villa to a first-ever UEFA Champions League qualification spot at the end of last season and his team are in the running for a knockout stage place in the coming weeks.

Emery is also looking to lead Villa to another Premier League top four finish in 2025, but injuries are a concern at Villa Park, which has triggered his interest in Bade.

Bade netted an equaliser in Sevilla’s 1-1 La Liga draw with Espanyol this weekend, in his first league goal for the club in almost two years, and the 24-year-old looked to draw a line under the speculation at full time.

“There was interest in me from other clubs , but I feel very good here, I want was to stay,” as per quotes from Marca.

“I feel good here. If I’m happy, why would I leave? I think I can progress here and that’s the most important thing.”

Bade’s statement appears to sever the link with Villa as Emery now faces a race against time to bring in a new central defender before the deadline passes.

Spanish international Pau Torres has suffered a fresh setback in his return from an ankle injury, and will miss La Roja’s March UEFA Nations League games against the Netherlands, as he is not expected back in action until the end of that month.