Real Madrid star makes “miracle” recovery, comeback planned for next week

It has been nine days since Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a hamstring injury, but remarkably, he is now set for a return to action. He was set to miss at least three weeks of action because of the blow, but that recovery time has now significantly reduced.

Camavinga was injured during extra time of Real Madrid’s 5-2 Copa del Rey victory over Celta Vigo. He has missed matches against Las Palmas and RB Salzburg, while he will also not be considered for selection when Carlo Ancelotti’s side take on Real Valladolid on Saturday evening. However, he won’t be out for too much longer.

As reported by Diario AS, Camavinga was involved in Real Madrid training on Saturday, and he was seen underdoing exercises with the ball at his feet. For club officials, this is excellent news as it has confirmed that he should be able to make his return to action much earlier than expected.

24 hours ago, Ancelotti hinted that Camavinga would be back next week, and it appears that this will be a reality. Real Madrid are hopeful that the French midfielder can be included in the matchday squad for their final league phase match in the Champions League, which is against Brest on Wednesday. If that comes too soon, he should be fine to face Espanyol next weekend, while there should be no doubts about his availability for the following week’s crucial Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Camavinga will join up with his Real Madrid teammates next week for group training, and his sensations during those sessions will determine whether he can travel to France. He would surely not be risked if not 100%, given that Ancelotti has the remainder of his midfield options, barring any of them suffering injury problems against Valladolid on Saturday.