Real Betis “excited” by impending arrival of Manchester United winger Antony

In the coming days, Real Betis will complete the signing of Antony from Manchester United. The Brazilian winger arrives on loan for the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be a very important player in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad – that is guaranteed by the clauses placed in the agreement between the two clubs.

🟢⚪️🤝 Antony arriving in Sevilla: “I’m so happy, I’m ready”, he says ahead of loan deal from Man United.@GonzaloTortosa 📸 pic.twitter.com/p0RpWWHJ8w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2025

There is a lot of excitement from within Betis about the signing of Antony, who has already arrived in Seville ahead of his move. He’s had a tough time at Man United, but Los Verdiblancos will hope that he can re-capture the form he showed at Ajax.

As per Marca, Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo spoke on the soon-to-be signing prior to the club’s La Liga match against Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

“Antony’s arrival is exciting. From the sporting management and the coaching staff, we understood that we had to improve the second line of attack. Antony is already with us, but we must not individualise any player. For the team to achieve its objectives, both Antony and the rest of the players will have to take a step forward and demonstrate on a daily basis, from the maximum involvement and talent, to meet the objective one more year.”

Fajardo was also asked about the possibility of any further signings for Betis, amid reports that a striker is wanted.

“While the market is open, there may be many circumstances. Our obligation as we do throughout the year is to work 100% and be aware of any situation that may arise to improve the squad.”

Betis have had a difficult season up until now, and prior to MD21 kicking off, they sat 12th in La Liga. Antony could be the catalyst to help the Andalusians turn their fortunes around, and he could certainly provide very good links with the likes of Isco and Giovani Lo Celso.