Predicted Teams Real Valladolid-Real Madrid: Aurelien Tchouameni to make return after injury

Real Madrid have won 10 of their last 12 matches in all competitions, and they will aim to make that 11 from 13 when they face Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla on Saturday night. Carlo Ancelotti’s side come into the weekend as La Liga leaders, while the hosts are at the opposite end of the table, sitting in 20th.

With only three days since their commanding victory over RB Salzburg in the Champions League, Ancelotti is expected to make some rotations from the side that started in that one. According to Marca, there will be three alterations – Fran Garcia, Aurelien Tchouameni and Brahim Diaz are to start in place of Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior, who is serving the second match of his suspension.

It means that Dani Ceballos, who Ancelotti spoke on during his pre-match press conference, will make a third successive start, as Federico Valverde is to remain at right-back despite the return of Lucas Vazquez, who was suspended in midweek.

Valladolid are without star attacker Raul Moro as he broke his collarbone during last week’s defeat at Espanyol. Amath Ndiaye is to take his place in the line-up, while a return for Selim Amallah is also expected. In defence, Juma Bah will play no part ahead of his expected move to Manchester City, with David Torres to start instead. 20-year-old midfielder Mario Martin, who joined La Pucela last summer on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, will face off against his parent club.

Given the two teams’ respective positions in the table, it is understandable that Real Madrid are overwhelming favourites to take another three points from this match, which would ensure that they remain top of La Liga regardless of the result from Atletico Madrid’s game against Villarreal earlier in the day. However, Valladolid will not make it easy, as Real Betis found out two weeks ago.