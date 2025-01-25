Marcus Rashford preparing sacrifice to ensure Barcelona move

Barcelona are in a race against time to be able to sign Marcus Rashford, who is beginning to resign himself to staying at Manchester United. However, he is also willing to make it possible for the Catalans to bring him in during the winter transfer window, even if no one in Hansi Flick’s squad were to leave.

Ansu Fati is the player that has been designed to leave in order to facilitate Rashford’s arrival, but he is firm on his stance of staying, despite the fact that he is not in Flick’s plans for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Rashford has given Barcelona until the end of this weekend to give assurances that they can sign him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, and while those have yet to arrive, he is doing his best to ensure that a deal can happen in the next nine days.

As per MD, Rashford has told Barcelona that he is willing to reduce his salary in order to make a deal happen. However, the club has also stated that even if this does happen, they would not have the necessary salary space to register him with La Liga.

Currently, Sport say that Barcelona only have €3m free to register new signings, where they would need to pay all €9m of Rashford’s salary for the second half of the season in order for Man United to sign off on a deal.

Without Rashford cutting his salary, Barcelona would need to free up €6m in salary space to ensure a deal happening, and this would only happen if a departure happens. Given that Fati appears set on staying, the next most likely player to leave is Andreas Christensen, and the Danish defender does appear open to moving on before the winter transfer window closes at the start of February.