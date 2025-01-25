Manchester United keen on 22-year-old La Liga midfielder

Manchester United are sending Antony to Real Betis for the remainder of the season, and it turns out that they could now sign someone from the other side of the El Gran Derbi rivalry, having added the name of Lucien Agoume to their shortlist of midfield options.

According to exclusive information from CaughtOffside, the Premier League giants are keen on Agoume, who joined Sevilla last January on an initial loan deal from Inter Milan, before that became permanent in the summer for a fee in the region of €8m.

Agoume has been a regular starter for Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s Sevilla side, who have been in very good form over the last few weeks. He has developed a strong midfield partnership alongside the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Saul Niguez and Djibril Sow.

Agoume has appeared on Man United’s radar in recent weeks, although any deal that is sought would only take place in the summer as neither club is keen to enter into negotiations during the ongoing winter transfer window.

Sevilla have Agoume under contract until 2028, so there is no pressure to sell unless an acceptable offer were to arrive. This is bad news for Man United, and this could especially be the case in the event that Loic Bade and/or Dodi Lukebakio were to leave the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in the summer, as both have been linked with moves away in recent weeks.

There is a general feeling that Bade and Lukebakio will not leave Sevilla this month, but there is bound to be moves made for both in the summer. Los Nervionenses will not make it overly difficult for deals to be arranged due to their well-documented financial woes, and while this would also be the case for Agoume, there would be less pressure to sell if a big-money departure had already been agreed.