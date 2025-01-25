La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid suffer fresh La Liga title blow

Saturday’s La Liga action featured contrasting fortunes for two Madrid sides as second place Atletico Madrid stumbled.

Real Madrid’s 3-0 win at Real Valladolid saw them edge out a four point title lead as Los Rojiblancos were held by Villarreal.

A draw in the capital was mirrored by 1-1 tie between Sevilla and Espanyol with Real Betis snatching a dramatic late win in Mallorca.

Mallorca 0-1 Real Betis

Rea Betis ended a three-game losing streak across all competitions at the last possible moment in Palma.

The hosts just about shaded a dull first half but with no real openings at either end.

As chances continued to be at a premium, Real Betis’ case was helped with 20 minutes to go, as Omar Mascarell was shown a straight red card for the home side.

However, there was to be a final twist, as Cedric Bakambu launched himself a cross in the 94th minute, to head home his first league goal of the season.

⚽️🇨🇩🇪🇸 LaLiga J21 : Bakagoal n’est jamais mort… Bakagoal vit toujours… Cédric Bakambu ! L’international congolais vient d’offrir la victoire au Betis sur la pelouse de Majorque (0-1). Coup de casque aux ultimes minutes, détente incroyable, mais quel équilibre !!! Premier… pic.twitter.com/re88sjeSw9 — Emery Kabongo (@EmeryKabongoM) January 25, 2025

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid slipped up at Leganes last weekend and they stuttered at home to Villarreal this time around.

The hosts were on the back foot early on, as Reinildo Mandava was penalised for a foul on Gerard Moreno, and the Spanish international converted the resulting penalty.

A controversial setback caused frustration for Diego Simeone, before Samuel Lino swept home a leveller after the break, as Los Rojiblancos pushed for a winner that never came late on.

Sevilla 1-1 Espanyol

Spoils were shared in Sevilla as both sides extended their unbeaten starts to 2025 to three games in league action despite the hosts looking at European qualification and Espanyol in a relegation battle.

Marash Kumbulla scored a rare goal to put the away side in front before Loic Bade confirmed his intention to stay at Sevilla this month with a second half leveller for the hosts.

Images via Getty Images/One Football