Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona superstar could be rested against Valencia

Barcelona are hoping to end their woeful La Liga form, especially at the Estadi Olimpic, when they take on Valencia on Sunday night. The Catalans have won only once in their last eight league matches, and this form has seen them drop away from the title fight with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

As such, it is imperative that Barcelona take their 2025 form across all competitions, which continued with an outrageous midweek victory over Benfica, into La Liga. Hansi Flick has told the media in his press conference (via MD) that his side must approach the match with a winning mindset.

“We are well prepared against a more stable opponent in defence. It will be a demanding match for us. It won’t be easy.

“For me it is very important to win every game. You have to enter the field like this, approaching each game with this mindset. And you have to manage the breaks, but we’ll see. We have to win the games at home, also for the fans.”

Flick also confirmed that he could make changes against Valencia. He will be without the services of Dani Olmo, but despite this, there could be a rest for Pedri, whom the German manager spoke glowingly about.

“At the moment he is playing very well, and at 100%. I have already commented that we changed the philosophy with respect to Pedri. He will continue to play because he is doing better. He may not be there from the start, as we need fresh legs to face Valencia. There are changes planned in the team.”

There is no doubt that Barcelona would be significantly weaker if Pedri did not start against Valencia, and against a side that is rejuvenated under new manager Carlos Corberan, it would be a very risky decision for Flick to make. However, club officials will also be mindful of any injury problems that the 22-year-old could pick up, which would be a disaster.