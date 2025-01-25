Hansi Flick: Barcelona must take responsibility for Getafe disaster

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has called on his side to take ownership of their mixed La Liga form.

La Blaugrana face a battle to haul themselves in the title race in the coming weeks as Real Madrid storm clear at the top of the table.

Despite cruising past their El Clasico rivals in the Spanish Supercup final earlier this month, the league picture is different, with just one win since the start of December.

The structure of the fixture calendar makes that statistic look bad, but Flick’s charges lost their two final league games of 2024, and were held to a 1-1 draw at Getafe last weekend.

A battle in the south of Madrid mirrored Barcelona’s recent trips to the Estadio Coliseum as they drew away against Jose Bordalas’ side for the fourth successive season.

Missed chances and a host of controversy on the night dominated the headlines with Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde indicating he was racially abused by the home fans.

Flick focused on Barcelona’s lack of killer instinct in front of goal in the game, as they lost further ground to Real Madrid, ahead of a return to league action at home to Valencia this weekend.

The former Bayern Munich boss was asked if he felt his team had shown two sides – after sealing their spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek – but struggling for consistency in domestic matters.

“We have lost a lot of points in the league. What happened at Getafe was our fault. It had nothing to do with Getafe, it has to do with us, we were not focused enough. That’s what I expect from the team in the next matches,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

Flick can to rotate for Barcelona’s final Champions League game, at home to Atalanta on January 29, before switching full focus to La Liga and the Copa del Rey.