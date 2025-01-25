Girona on alert as Manchester City line up move for highly-rated teenage midfielder

In recent years, Girona have benefitted greatly from being in partnership with Manchester City and the City Football Group. The likes of Yan Couto, Yangel Herrera, Savio and Taty Castellanos have arrived at Montilivi on deals (loan and permanent) from clubs within the group, and there are bound to be more agreements coming soon.

There has been speculation that Argentine teenage sensation Claudio Echeverri could join Girona on loan in the next 12 months, and another highly-rated youngster that has a chance of ending up in Catalonia is Sverre Nypan.

🚨🇳🇴 Norwegian 18 year old top talent Sverre Nypan will be in Manchester in the next hours, as @Ole_Saga reported. 🔵 Understand Nypan’s gonna visit Manchester City as they’re set to present their plan… …including potential Girona loan. Nypan will take his time to decide 👀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/AiDIMkm4z9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2025

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano and Ole K Sagbakken, Nypan is currently in Manchester to hold talks with Man City. The reigning Premier League champions are very keen on the 18-year-old creative midfielder, who is also attracting strong interest from Arsenal.

Despite his young age, Nypan has already been a regular starter for Rosenborg for over two years. He is considered to be Norway’s premier young talent, and it is no surprise that Man City and Arsenal are chasing his signature.

If Nypan chooses to join Man City, Romano has noted that a loan move to Girona would be very likely. This would allow the teenager to get experience of top-level European football before he inevitably ends up in Manchester.

Midfield is an area that Girona have had issued with this season, as they have struggled to replace the impact made by Aleix Garcia, who left to join Bayer Leverkusen last summer. Michel Sanchez lacks a creative playmaker among his options, so someone like Nypan would be a valuable asset to have.

It will be interesting to see if this is a move that materialises in the final days of the winter transfer window. As things stand, Girona are not expected to make any additions, given that their top target Eric Garcia will no longer be considered for an exit by Barcelona.