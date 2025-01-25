Barcelona preparing new contract announcement as midfield pair prepare to renew

Barcelona have been busy with contract renewals in recent weeks, and soon, there will be more announcements coming out of the club. Ronald Araujo put pen to paper on a new five-year deal a few days ago, and in the last 24 hours, young left-back Gerard Martin also signed on until 2028.

The next player whose future will be defined is Pedri. The representatives of the 22-year-old have been in talks with Barcelona over the last few months, and recently, it was reported that an agreement had been reached.

As per Marca, Pedri will sign his new deal “in the next few days”. The idea is for his contract to be announced next week, and it is expected that he will be extending his stay at the Catalan giants until 2030.

Once Pedri’s future is sorted, Barcelona will then look to close an agreement with his midfield partner Gavi. The report states that an agreement with the 19-year-old is very close to be completed, and in the coming weeks, he too should be able to sign on the dotted line to extend his stay.

Both Pedri and Gavi (as well as the old deal of Araujo) are under contract until 2026, so Barcelona are very keen to ensure that discussions do not drag on until the summer, at which point there would be some jeopardy about their futures. However, it appears that in both instances, things should be finalised sooner rather than later, which is very good news for Barcelona.

Pedri has been in spectacular form in recent weeks, and it is the best he has looked since he started breaking down with regular injury problems back in 2021. Gavi is also returning to his best after an 11-month absence caused by an ACL rupture, and it’s clear that both players will be crucial to Flick both now and in the future.