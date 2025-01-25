Barcelona player considering exit due to lack of playing time

Barcelona have been hoping to move on one player in order to facilitate the arrival of Marcus Rashford, and while they have been without luck in this regard up until now, their fortunes could be about to change as a candidate has now emerged that appears willing to leave before the end of the winter transfer window.

Breaking: Andreas Christensen is considering a departure in search for more minutes. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 25, 2025

Over the course of the month, Barcelona have been considering the exits of Ansu Fati and/or Eric Garcia, either of whom would free up the required salary space in order to bring in Rashford. However, it was confirmed earlier this week that the latter would not be going anywhere, and given that Fati is standing firm on his decision to stay despite not being in Hansi Flick’s plans, it has meant that the Manchester United winger is losing hope of a move to Catalonia.

However, hope could be re-ignited in the form of Andreas Christensen, who MD say is considering a move away from Barcelona due to a lack of prominence. The Danish defender sees it difficult to break into the starting line-up due to the appearances of Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez, who are all majorly counted on by Flick.

Christensen has yet to feature for Barcelona since returning from a five-month injury absence, brought about after two surgeries to repair a troubling Achilles problem. He could see playing time in the coming weeks given that Martinez is out for the time being, but in his eyes, there is no clear vision for him after that.

It is worth noting that Christensen is out of contract in 2026, and it is unlikely that Barcelona would offer him a new deal at this stage. As such, it would make sense for all parties if a permanent exit was sought, either now or in the summer, as this would ensure that the club can cash in on the player they signed for free from Chelsea back in 2022.