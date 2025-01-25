Barcelona prepare to lose La Masia starlet to Saudi Arabia

Barcelona could see a highly rated talent leave for Saudi Arabia this month as Unai Hernandez prepares to join Al Ittihad.

The 20-year-old has impressed during his rise up the La Masia ranks in recent seasons as a key mainstay in the centre of Barca B’s midfield since the start of the current campaign.

However, his path into the first team appears to be blocked, with Pau Cubarsi the breakthrough star of the last 12 months alongside Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona’s decision to extend Ronald Araujo’s contract has placed another frustrating barrier in front of Hernandez in Catalonia – as they aim to raise more funds – and he is now ready to make the move to the Middle East.

Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes is rumoured to have played a key role in the negotiations as part of his new job in Jeddah.

Hernandez’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but with Barcelona retaining an option to extend it until 2027, they can demand a transfer fee from the Saudi giants.

Barcelona are prepared to play hard ball over talks, and they will demand in the region of €5m to agree a sale, and Al Ittihad a prepared to pay their asking price to avoid potentially losing out on him in the summer.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, initial contacts have already been established with Hernandez’s camp, and the 20-year-old wants to make the move before the end of the January window.

The only potential stumbling block appears to be his vital role in the reserve team’s battle against relegation from the Primera Federación this season.

However, the firm need for money could outrank that factor, as more contract extensions must be balanced against player sales as the club work on renewals for Pedri and Lamine Yamal as a matter of priority.