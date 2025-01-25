Atletico Madrid register interest in six-goal La Liga striker

Atletico Madrid could be on the lookout for a new striker in the summer, with Antoine Griezmann possibly leaving for the MLS. In preparation for this, a shortlist looks to have been drawn up by the club’s sporting department, and names are now starting to emerge.

Not only Griezmann, Angel Correa could also be on the move as he was strongly linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia last summer, and there is a possibility that this interest in re-ignited in the build-up to the summer. Regardless, Atleti officials are preparing for the possibility of a striker exit.

According to Marca, one player that is on Atleti’s radar is Fabio Silva. The 22-year-old has impressed since joining Las Palmas on a season-long loan, with six goals and two assists in 16 La Liga appearances – two of those strikes have come against Barcelona and Real Madrid. As per the report, Los Colchoneros officials see Silva as a perfect fit for Diego Simeone’s style of play, with his characteristics being very suited.

Silva is on loan at Las Palmas from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who would likely be open to parting ways with the Portuguese marksman on a permanent basis. However, it is not yet known what their asking price would be.

Silva has looked comfortable at Las Palmas after previous poor loan spells at Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Rangers. A few months ago, he commented that La Liga has been his favourite league that he has played in so far in his career, and given his performances, it is clear to see that this is the case.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti make a move for Silva in the summer. They are currently lining up Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena as their leading transfer target, but there could be money left for a deal with Wolves.