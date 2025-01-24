Real Madrid reportedly opted against a January transfer move for Kyle Walker to bolster their defence.

Los Blancos are unlikely to make a signing before the end of the transfer window despite Carlo Ancelotti’s previous hint.

Ancelotti had indicated the chance of one new face coming in to cover for defensive injury absences.

However, the return to full fitness of David Alaba satisfied Ancelotti’s demands, and the door now looks to be closed until the summer.

The No.1 target for the end of the campaign remains Trent Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid determined to bring in the England international.

Liverpool have reportedly rejected two offers from Madrid this month, as they continue contract extension talks with the 26-year-old, as he enters the final few months of his deal.

Alexander-Arnold has already received a free transfer offer from Madrid, as part of a five-year contract in the Spanish capital, and the final decision will he his.

As per reports from Marca, Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Walker on loan for the remainder of the campaign, to cover for Dani Carvajal’s spot at right back.

However, that option was not taken up and the veteran defender has now joined AC Milan, with a purchase clause available at the San Siro in June.

Real Madrid’s main reason for opting against Walker, even as a short term measure, is to remain on track in their Alexander-Arnold negotiations.

A third bid will not be put forward for Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid offering both the player and Liverpool some breathing space, with a decision incoming.

If, as expected, Alexander-Arnold remains at Liverpool beyond the end of January, the Reds will lose a chance to bring in a transfer fee and it will be a straight shootout for him in the coming months in Merseyside and Madrid.