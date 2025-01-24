Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it as clear as he can possibly could that star player Vinicius Junior is content at the club. The Brazilian continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with the Middle Eastern oil money set to come back for him this summer again.

Vinicius’ camp listened to an offer from Saudi Arabia for Vinicius in the summer, and contacts have continued throughout the year.

The Saudi camp have made it clear that they have no intention of dropping their interest in Vinicius, with talk of a potential €350m offer for him in summer. Previous reports also spoken of a €1b contract for Vinicius himself should he decide to leave Real Madrid. After further talks were held between Vinicius’ camp and Saudi Arabia in December, they were assured that they would try to persuade the Brazilian again this summer.

Speaking ahead of their game against Real Valladolid though, Ancelotti did his best to shut down the speculation.

“What I know, and I have direct information, from the player, is that he is very happy here. And that he wants to make history here. In that, we are all on the same path together.”

With Real Madrid continuing to perform will without Vinicius during his recent suspension, Ancelotti reminded the media that even if Los Blancos can ‘live without him’, his presence is a major plus for them.

“I think they have forgotten that we have already won two Champions Leagues with him. That’s what I think. He is an undisputed player, without a doubt.”

Given the figures involved, Ancelotti was asked whether he would understand Vinicius considering an offer.

“You’d have to ask him. I can tell you what I see: a happy player, who is making history and who wants to continue.”

Are you sick of questions about #Vinicius? "No, no! I've been getting too angry at press conferences these days… and I shouldn't be. And I know why. It's something I've been reflecting on these days. No, Vinicius questions don't bother me." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/fyjWKGWQfW — Football España (@footballespana_) January 24, 2025

Vinicius himself confirmed that he had no intention of leaving Real Madrid, earlier this week, having recently drawn within four goals of Ronaldo Nazario for Los Blancos. He also struck his 101st goal in white against RB Salzburg.