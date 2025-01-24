Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois could be back in the Belgium national team at the start of 2025.

The Los Blancos No.1 is currently eighth on the all-time list of appearances for the Red Devils with 102 caps.

However, after his high-profile decision to step down from the squad in August 2024, the 32-year-old has not added to his tally of international games.

His international exile had been based on a tense disagreement with former head coach Domenico Tedesco which ultimately confirmed his call on international duty.

Courtois has indicated his openness to a resolution, and the decision to sack Tedesco, due to his inconsistent results in 2024, has opened the door.

Belgium are next in action in March’s UEFA Nations League playoffs, against Ukraine, before 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification begins in June with games against North Macedonia and Wales.

As part of a quick turnaround following Tedesco’s dismissal, Belgium have appointed veteran coach Rudi Garcia as his replacement, and Courtois’ future is a key item in his in-tray.

One of the first questions faced by Garcia in his opening press conference centred on his plans for Courtois and the situation could be fixed soon.

“We’re pretty well covered in goal, but it would obviously be great to have the best goalkeeper in the world. The signs are positive on that, Thibaut will have the opportunity to express himself,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“We’re counting on him, that’s for sure. We’ll see what the near future holds.”

Garcia also dropped a cheeky hint that his new assistant manager Eden Hazard could help convince his former Los Blancos teammate over a change of heart.

“I spoke a lot with Eden, who will be a part of this adventure. He could be valuable, he lives in Madrid, which could be an advantage in the Courtois case.”