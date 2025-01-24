Key star passed fit for Atletico Madrid’s La Liga return

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to ramp up the La Liga title pressure on Real Madrid this weekend.

With the title race tightly poised after 20 games played for both sides, Los Rojiblancos are currently trailing the leaders by two points.

The title picture could change in the next 48 hours, with Atletico Madrid hosting Villarreal on Saturday, a few hours before Los Blancos face Real Valladolid.

A win for Diego Simeone’s team would put them in first place, at least for a few hours, to switch the focus back on to the defending champions.

Ahead of the clash with the Yellow Submarine, Simeone has received a mixed injury update, with Javi Galan already ruled out for 2-3 weeks due to an ankle sprain.

However, despite the setback on Galan, striker Alexander Sorloth has been given the green light, after coming through training with no issues. – via Mundo Deportivo.

The Norway international has missed the last two games with a muscle issue, but he is unlikely to break into the starting line up ahead of Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, against his old team.

Alvarez produced a superb double as Atletico Madrid edged out a 2-1 midweek UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen and the duo have started eight of the last nine games in all competitions.

Sorloth will begin on the bench, but Simeone is expected to utilise him to build up his match fitness, ahead of busy run of games.

Before their key Madrid derby against Real Madrid on February 8, Atletico have four games to get through, in league, European and Copa del Rey action and Sorloth will get minutes in those outings.

The powerful forward is yet to score a league goal since the start 2025, with eight scored overall in his debut 2024/25 campaign in Madrid, on the back of netting 23 in Castellon last season.