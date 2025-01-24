Dani Olmo remains sidelined as Barcelona take on Valencia

Barcelona star Dani Olmo remains absent from their squad ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash with Valencia.

La Blaurgana are aiming to boost their flagging title hopes in the coming days as relegation battling Valencia arrive in Catalonia.

On the back of a wild midweek 5-4 win in the UEFA Champions League on the road at Benfica, Barcelona have now sealed an automatic spot in the last 16 knockouts, as a key box ticked in Europe.

It will allow Hansi Flick to now rest and rotate players for the final league phase game at home to Atalanta on January 29.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Olmo did not participate in Barcelona’s final team training session ahead of the game, and he will not be risked against Los Che.

Flick is keeping an open mind over his availability to face either Atalanta, or Alaves in league action next weekend, as he recovers from a calf issue on a separate gym programme.

The greater focus could be on a Copa del Rey quarter final, also against Valencia, on February 6.

Olmo’s lack of fitness means Flick has an unchanged squad picture ahead of the game with defender Inigo Martinez still out.

After a chaotic night in Lisbon, the former Bayern Munich boss is expected to freshen things up, with Inaki Pena a certain change.

Flick has indicated his plan is to start Pena in league action with Woiciech Szczesny the chosen option in the Champions League.

However, with the Polish veteran conceding a penalty at Benfica, alongside a howler for one of the hosts goals, that decision could be updated.

Frenkie de Jong is also pushing for a first league start since November, if either Gavi or Marc Casado are rested, with the latter starting 15 out of 20 league games so far in 2024/25.