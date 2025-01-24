Cesc Fabregas blocks transfer interest in Barcelona star

Cesc Fabregas has confirmed Como will no make a transfer move for a Barcelona star Eric Garcia.

The Serie A side have been linked with a possible late offer for Garcia as Fabregas looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Despite Fabregas leaning on his La Blaugrana connections previously, he will not be looking to bring in the Spain international, despite the swirling rumours.

“We will sign a centre back and we are very close to a full back. Eric Garcia will not sign for us. There’s no chance, especially after the goal he scored against Benfica in the Champions League,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

With Garcia now firmly ruled out, Fabregas addressed another Barcelona target, with the former midfielder eyeing Alex Valle.

Barcelona are rumoured to be considering a move to recall him from a strong loan stint at Celtic to send him to Como for the next six months.

Celtic will battle to keep the 20-year-old, but the final call is Barcelona’s, with the Catalans not interested in a sale.

“[On Valle] Until we are sure, we can’t say anything,” Fabregas added.

Garcia remains the most likely Barcelona player to leave the club before the January transfer window closes as the club aim to raise around €20m.

Interest from Serie A has faded in recent days and a return to Girona looks the most likely exit route for the 24-year-old.

Despite already bowing out of the UEFA Champions League this season, Girona are pushing for European qualification again for 2025/26, and Garcia would help their cause in 2025.

If Garcia leaves, it could reduce Barcelona’s need to offload Ansu Fati, with the chances of a double exit growing less likely as the club give up on their drive to sign Marcus Rashford in the mid-season market.