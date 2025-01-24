Bayern Munich look to have won the battle for Alphonso Davies signature, but while it is not the same level of priority, they have a fresh war for the affections of Joshua Kimmich. The former Stuttgart midfielder is a free agent at the end of the season, and has not committed to a new deal anywhere, despite being able to sign a precontract.

Kimmich does not have an agent, and is handling negotiations himself, but little secret has been made of the fact that he would be interested in a move abroad. The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been outlined as preferred destinations.

That said, The Daily Briefing confirm that Kimmich is still giving priority to Bayern, and several rounds of talks have been held, although obviously without success. The priority for Kimmich is signing onto a project that he feels can win the Champions League notes Christian Falk, and to that end, he is listening to what Real Madrid have to say.

Despite denials of interest in Kimmich from the Spanish capital, Falk confirms that Kimmich and Real Madrid have been in contact. What is more, the Bayern midfielder would prioritise a move to Los Blancos over the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.

Official: FC Barcelona and Gerard Martín have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract with the club until 30 June 2028. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 24, 2025

Previously, Barcelona had been the side in Spain most closely linked with Kimmich, but more recently it appears they have dropped their interest due to the financial conditions involved. His relationship with Hansi Flick would be an advantage for the Blaugrana, but with the emergence of Marc Casado and the return of Marc Bernal next season, they feel they are covered.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have been linked with a midfielder in the summer, with Martin Zubimendi reportedly at the top of their wishlist. Rodri Hernandez has also been linked to the Santiago Bernabeu, although that talk has quietened since his knee injury.