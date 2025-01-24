Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has left the door open to a return for Neymar Junior. The Al-Hilal forward appears to be headed home to play in Brazil, but will be a free agent in the summer. The Blaugrana have also been searching for a left-winger in recent transfer markets, albeit unsuccessfully, the same role that Neymar carried out in his first spell.

Before moving to current side Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Neymar was linked with a return to the Catalan capital as an alternative to Lionel Messi, with the Argentine on his way to Inter Miami at that point. Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil (via Sport), Deco explained that his wages have made any offer from Barcelona unlikely.

“Neymar’s return to Barca was always a long way off. Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of financial fair play,” Deco noted.

Yet he was less committal on the future of Neymar, as he returns to fitness.

“At his best, Neymar is one of the best players in the world. He still is and always will be. He is welcome at any club in the world. A deal with him can never be ruled out, but right now I see him returning to Brazil.”

Neymar is coming off the back of a serious knee injury which has more or less had him sidelined since he arrived in Saudi Arabia. During his time at Al-Hilal, Neymar has made just 7 appearances.

Despite having just turned 18, Pau Cubarsí intends to continue living in La Masia’s residence at least until the summer. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 24, 2025

“The most important thing is that Neymar plays football again. That will bring joy to himself and to others. Honestly, I don’t know what he will do, but the most important thing is that he is happy.”

It looks as if Neymar has agreed a move to Santos on loan for the rest of this season, after which he will be free to join whichever club he wants. The Brazilian superstar will turn 33 in the February, and has been sidelined by injuries for most of the last three years, but Barcelona President Joan Laporta has a penchant for star signings.