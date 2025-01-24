Barcelona make contact for 18-year-old English wonderkid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently commented that it was impossible to replicate the production of the La Masia academy at Barcelona – he should know having spent time there as a youth player. However that does not mean there is not top talent coming through at London Colney, and indeed, talent that Barcelona are interested in.

Central defender Ayden Heaven is one of the most promising players coming through the Arsenal academy, but the Gunners find themselves in a difficult contractual situation. Heaven’s deal expires at the end of the season, and while they have offered a new deal to the 18-year-old, a number of other top sides are also interested.

Barcelona, along with Eintracht Frankfurt and Manchester United have all made approaches for Heaven, and Fabrizio Romano claims that the Red Devils are leading the race for his signature. The Italian claims that United are confident of getting a deal done though, and Heaven was present at Old Trafford on Thursday night to watch United squeeze past Rangers at Old Trafford with a stoppage time goal from Bruno Fernandes.

The Catalan side generally have an advantage when it comes to recruiting youth players. Beyond just their prestige, the track record of introducing young players in the Catalan capital is evidence of a faith in young talent beyond most other top clubs. The trade off is that the financial compensation is likely to be much lower at Barcelona than other comparable places.

In central defence, Barcelona do have a number of options, but there is uncertainty over the futures of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia going into the summer. Heaven made his debut with Arsenal in the EFL Cup earlier this season, featuring for 10 minutes against Colchester, but has otherwise been part of their under-21 side, as well as earning two caps for England’s under-19s.