Barcelona announce second contact renewal in defence

After a new contract until 2031 was confirmed by Barcelona on Thursday night for Ronald Araujo, left-back Gerard Martin has also put pen to paper. The 22-year-old has committed his future to the club for the next 2.5 years.

Martin only arrived at the club 18 months ago from Barcelona-based side Cornella in the third division as a recruit for Barca Atletic. Yet under Rafael Marquez last season he made the left-back position his own, and having done so, earned a place on the plane for Barcelona’s preseason tour with Hansi Flick this summer.

Impressing the German coach, Martin has become part of the first team squad at Barcelona this season, providing an alternative to Alejandro Balde in defence. Martin was seen at the club offices signing his contract on Thursday, and his new deal will run until 2028. It will also include a €100m release clause.

This season Martin has played 18 times, giving one assist and starting 8 games for Flick. He has been solid at the back for the most part, putting in mixed performances, albeit struggling to offer the same quality on the ball or going forward as his competition.

Despite handing Martin a fresh contract, there is still doubt over his future beyond the end of the season. Left-back is reportedly one of the areas that Barcelona are looking to strengthen in the coming summer transfer window, and excepting the sale of Balde, that would likely leave Martin on the outside looking in.

Nevertheless Sporting Director Deco will have been keen to tie him down to a new deal, giving them much more power in negotiations if they do look to sell Martin in the summer. The full-back positions have been cited as an area lacking depth in the Catalan capital, with Martin and Hector Fort both inexperienced behind Balde and Jules Kounde on the other side. No doubt Barcelona’s financial situation will play a role in their business again though this summer.