Atletico Madrid confirm injury update as Javi Galan misses key games

Atletico Madrid have confirmed an injury update on defender Javi Galan.

The Spain international was forced off half time in Los Rojiblancos’ 2-1 midweek UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Reinildo Mandava replaced him for the second period as Diego Simeone’s ten men pulled off a superb victory in the Spanish capital.

Simeone confirmed further tests would offer an insight on Galan’s injury with his first choice left back now set for a spells on the sidelines.

The 2024/25 season has been one of redemption for Galan in Madrid as he forced his way back into Simeone’s starting XI.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old trained alone in today’s session, ahead of the weekend La Liga clash with Villarreal.

An ankle sprain is the final verdict on Galan, but the club are not expecting a long-term absence, with his rehabilitation already underway.

Galan was already suspended for the match against the Yellow Submarine, after hitting the five yellow card mark in La Liga, and he is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks.

Alongside the Villarreal game, he will miss the final Champions League game at RB Salzburg, followed by a league trip to Mallorca on February 1.

Reinildo will step into the starting line up as cover in Galan’s absence, with his chances of a January exit now looking over, as Simeone aims for squad balance in the season run-in.

The main focus for Galan and Simeone will be the Madrid derby against Real Madrid on February 8 – with the signs looking positive for a crunch clash on the other side of the city – as the title race tighter than ever.

Los Blancos are currently top of the rankings, with a two point edge over Simeone’s charges, meaning the derby could be a potential title decider with Barcelona falling away in the opening weeks of 2025.