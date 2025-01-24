Atletico Madrid line up Arsenal star in shock January move

Atletico Madrid could make a shock late January transfer move for Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Los Rojibancos are yet to sign any new players in the mid-season window despite battling across three fronts in 2025.

Diego Simeone has already completed a sale with Arthur Vermeeren making a permanent switch to RB Leipzig and that €25m fee can be reinvested in the squad.

Simeone is traditionally not a huge fan of major changes in January and any tweaks to his squad will be minor.

Recent injury concerns in defence could be a worry for the Argentinian and the interest in Zinchenko catches the eye.

The Ukrainian has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium this season with Mikel Arrteta using other options.

His favoured left back spot has been covered between Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber in recent months with academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly now ahead of him in Arteta’s thinking.

The latest update from Sky Sports correspondent Florian Plettenberg indicates Atletico Madrid have not actively sought out the former Manchester City defender but they are interested in a deal.

The key change has come via Zinchenko’s own indication to the club that he wants to move on due to his lack of first team action in North London.

The two options available would be a direct transfer to Madrid, with a fee in the region of €20m plus variables, or a loan until the end of the season with a summer purchase clause included.

Borussia Dortmund are also rumoured to be tracking Zinchenko, but the Bundesliga giants could be put off by his high wages at Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid are in a better position to cover that.

If Zinchenko was to join on loan for six months, Atletico Madrid would request a salary contribution from the Gunners, before looking at a full transfer ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.