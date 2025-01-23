Villarreal complete permanent signing of Paris Saint-Germain star

Villarreal are currently waiting on completing a deal for the loan signing of Rafa Marin, but in the meantime, they have closed their first agreement of the winter transfer window, albeit it is for a player that was already at the club.

In the final days of last summer’s transfer window, Villarreal signed Juan Bernat on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Valencia and Bayern Munich left-back was brought in to provide competition to Sergi Cardona, although he has only managed to make three starts so far this season (one in La Liga).

Nevertheless, Villarreal have been happy with Bernat, and they have now signed him on a permanent basis. As per MD, PSG have terminated the 31-year-old’s contract, and thus, he has penned a deal until the end of the season, meaning that the circumstances of the arrangement have not changed much.

PSG took the decision to terminate Bernat’s contract as they were already at the limit of first team players out on loan. They wanted to send Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus for the remainder of the season, so in order to do so, they had to terminate the contract of the 11-time capped Spain defender.

The situation has been very messy for PSG, but Villarreal won’t mind taking Bernat on a permanent basis. He has only signed until the end of the season, although there will be chances of him to have his contract extended, although that decision is unlikely to be made until the summer.

Bernat has found it tough to make an impact at La Ceramica, but he does have time on side to force himself ahead of Sergio Cardona – although that won’t be easy as the former Las Palmas defender has been a standout performer for Villarreal. Nevertheless, head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral knows that he has two good options at left-back.