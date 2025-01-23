Spanish motorsport legend open to succeeding Florentino Perez as Real Madrid president

Earlier this week, Real Madrid confirmed that Florentino Perez’s stint as president has been extended, given that he ran unopposed in the latest election. He will now remain at the helm until at least 2029, at which point he will be 83 years of age.

Perez has been Real Madrid president for 22 of the last 25 years. Having originally been appointed in 2000, he held the position during his first stint for six years, and he was re-elected three years later – and he has been in charge ever since. However, there will come a time when he does move on, and at that stage, it will be interesting to see who is his successor.

Someone that could be in with a shout is Carlos Sainz Sr. The 62-year-old, who is a legendary Spanish rally driver, is a well-known Real Madrid supporter, and the same goes for his son Carlos Sainz Jr, who currently drives in Formula 1.

Sainz Sr was recently on the El Cafelito podcast (via Relevo), and he was asked about the possibility of becoming Real Madrid president in the future.

“What I want is for Real Madrid to win and to give joy to all the fans. At the time I was running for vice-president, it was something interesting because I thought I could contribute things to Real Madrid. Honestly, I still believe that I can contribute things to Real Madrid – the day the club feels like it, if I am available at that time, then I will be happy to contribute things to Real Madrid and help the club.

“I can also help in another way (if not as president), such as from the board of directors. I think I can contribute things to Real Madrid. I say that I will always be willing to help Real Madrid.”

Sainz Sr will be waiting a while if he is to make a claim for the Real Madrid presidency, but if does, he could be a popular choice.