Spanish club confirm Chelsea target will not leave in January

Yeremay Hernandez has generated significant transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Chelsea having made multiple offers for the talented 22-year-old winger, who has been in excellent form this season for Deportivo La Coruna. However, it turns out that he will not be going anywhere.

The latest offer submitted by Chelsea was €15m, but that was rejected as only offers of €20m, which is Yeremay’s release clause, would be entertained. However, the player himself would reject any advanced even if that was triggered, as Deportivo have confirmed in an official statement that it has been agreed for the two parties to stay together until the end of the season.

“RC Deportivo and Yeremay Hernandez Cubas have agreed to continue together, despite all the offers received by the Canarian footballer during the current transfer market. This is a process that reinforces the mutual commitment to the Club’s project over the long term.

“The Club and the player, who has a contract with Deportivo until 2030, was the object of numerous proposals, but both parties decided to continue working together to continue their mutual growth.

“Yeremay, consolidated as one of the great figures of the first team, is a fundamental alliance in the construction of the future of Deportivo. This season, the ’10’ has played 19 games, scored 8 goals and offered 3 assists, contributing in a decisive way to the objectives of the team not to return to professional football.

“RC Deportivo celebrates Yeremay’s decision to continue writing his history at the Club and thanks his trust in a project that continues to grow.”

It is excellent news for Deportivo that Yeremay will not be leaving mid-season, as they desperately needed him to stay given that they are involved in the Segunda relegation battle. The funds would have been nice, although it is more important in the short term that they stay in the second tier of Spanish football.