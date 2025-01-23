After securing the signature of former Levante right-back Andres Garcia for around €8m, Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi has turned his attention to the centre of Unai Emery’s defence. Yet negotiations with his former club are proving trickier than first thought.

Sevilla are reportedly demanding €25m in exchange for French central defender Loic Bade, a figure that Aston Villa are yet to hit. They have made an offer of €23m plus €3m in variables, but it appears that Monchi’s opposite number, Victor Orta, is holding out for the full amount.

🚨❌ Loïc Badé deal between Aston Villa and Sevilla, not advancing and currently in total stand-by. The player has also not accepted the proposal. Aston Villa’s bid was worth €23m plus €3m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/elOhGCez7o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2025

In spite of previously described ‘fluid’ negotiations between Villa and Bade, there is no agreement yet with the 24-year-old either. It is worth remembering that Monchi was the one who signed Bade for Sevilla before his departure for €12m in 2023. Currently, talks have been put on hold.

Sevilla’s stance is perhaps not surprising, as they look for an injection to their cash-strapped accounts. Los Nervionenses started the season with a negative salary limit allowance, a sign of their outsized wage bill and struggles to bring players in. Swiss winger Ronald Vargas has arrived from Augsburg for €2.5m, but it is believed that they are keen on a forward and potentially a creative midfielder.

Orta is working on moving on Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho after a fruitless six months in Sevilla, and are closing in on an agreement for Montpellier striker Akor Adams to replace him. The deal for Iheanacho’s compatriot and replacement would be worth a little over €5m, after their initial pursuit of Juninho Vieira collapsed. Relevo say that initially Montpellier were asking for €12m for Adams, but that price has been negotiated down, and would sign a 4.5-year deal with Sevilla.

Set to turn 25 this month, Adams is known for his pace, and was being scouted by AC Milan last summer. Adams joined Montpellier from Lillestrom in Norway for €4.5m 18 months ago, and has 13 goals and 5 assists in 49 games in Ligue 1. Sevilla are hoping he can help with their goalscoring issues up front with Dodi Lukebakio their only regular threat this season.