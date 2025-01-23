Real Madrid top Deloitte Money League with €1bn earned during 2023-24 season

Real Madrid have become one of the most well-run clubs in the world over the last few years, under the stewardship of president Florentino Perez, who recently was confirmed as staying on in the role until at least 2029. Not only are thing going excellently on the pitch, but on-field matters are also looking very good too.

On Thursday, the Deloitte Money League rankings were released, and as per ESPN, Real Madrid are sitting at the top of the pile. The figures for the 2023-24 season have noted that Los Blancos generated €1bn in revenue, which is over €200m more than closest challengers Manchester City.

Real Madrid earned almost €250m from matchday revenue, with €316m coming in from television rights. Furthermore, they generated the most money from commercial revenue, with only €500m coming in from that during the 2023-24 season.

The next highest La Liga side is Barcelona, who are ranked sixth – they are behind Real Madrid, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Remarkably, they earned a whopping €140m less than their Clasico rivals when it came to matchday revenue, although they will put that down to being away from the Spotify Camp Nou, which they hope to return to by the end of this season.

Atletico Madrid are 12th in the rankings, having earned less than half of the revenue netted by their city rivals (€409.5m). In terms of commercial revenue, Los Colchoneros are far below anyone else in the top 12, so club bosses will be aware of where they need to make up funds to compete with the rest of Europe’s elite.

Overall, it is a ranking that was rather predictable for the Spanish clubs. Real Madrid are undoubtedly top dogs when it comes to bringing in money, and it’s also one of the reasons why they are very comfortable in spending big in the transfer market when needed, which they could do in the summer.